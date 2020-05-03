Don Hall
Hall, Don Wichita's longest running radio personality, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2020, at the age of 70. "Dancin' Don" was born on October 25, 1949 to Donald Sr. and Bettye Hall. Don graduated from Pittsburg State in 1971 with a degree in business. While in college, Don lettered in golf, was the president of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, and worked at KSEK. He worked two years at KWBW in Hutchinson, KS before coming to KEYN in 1974. Don was a Wichita radio personality for KEYN, KAKZ, KKRD, KZSN and then back to KEYN. He entertained Wichita radio fans for the past 45 years. In 1984, Don became the voice of Shocker Basketball. Over the span of his 36 years announcing, Don missed only two games. His dedication to fans was evident to all. Don is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Linda "Fluffy" Hall; his mother, Bettye Hall of Wichita, KS; sons, Brian (Jessica) Hall of Shreveport, LA, Travis (Casey) Massman of Jefferson City, MO, and Tyler (Kas) Long of Branson, MO; and 4 grandchildren, Hunter, Hannah Beth, Jacob, Avery, and another on the way. Don will be remembered for his larger-than-life personality. He had a passion for making the lives of others better; Don always put others before himself and never knew a stranger. Throughout his life, Don devoted much of his time to numerous local charities. He was a member of GracePoint Church, an American Legion Rider, and rode with the Kansas Patriot Guard. Don will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Wichita American Legion Honor Flight, DUI Victim's Center of Wichita, Kansas, and Wichita Open's youth golf related charities.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
