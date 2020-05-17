Don L. Henry
Henry, Don L. 75, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Grace Henry, sister Kathy Templer and granddaughter Kaylee Henry. Survived by his wife, JoAnn Henry, his high school sweet heart, best friend and love of his life for 57 years; daughters, Carole Ann (Randy) Fleming, Jennifer (Jeff) Wineinger; sons, David (Michelle) Henry, Jim (Mindee) Henry; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister, Margie (Charles) Dixon. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
