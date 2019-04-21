GRINNELL, IA-Yungclas, The Rev. Don 92, of the United Church of Christ and of Grinnell, Iowa and formerly of Wichita, died on April 15, 2019, at the Mayflower Community Health Care Center in Grinnell, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Mayflower Community Human Needs Fund, 616 Broad Street, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Don spent 12 1/2 years as Associate Conference Minister for the Kansas/Oklahoma conference in Wichita. For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019