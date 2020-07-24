Cook, Donal Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Donal Cook, age 87, of Wichita passed away July 21, 2020. Don was born February 5th, 1933 in Pittsburg, KS to Charles and Anna Cook. In 1953, he proudly became a member of the United States Navy, serving on the USS Menard. He later joined the Wichita Fire Department, retiring in 1984. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings. He is survived by his wife Carla; four children, Rhonda Warren, Leslie (David) Jacks, Janice (Joe) Roths, Donal Cook II; step-children Mark Snyder, Brad Snyder, Shellie Reynolds and Lorri Perkins; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Come and go visitation at Resthaven Mortuary July 24, 2020, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to the Coronavirus, a private family service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to the Kansas Firefighters Museum.