Donal Cook
1933 - 2020
Cook, Donal Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Donal Cook, age 87, of Wichita passed away July 21, 2020. Don was born February 5th, 1933 in Pittsburg, KS to Charles and Anna Cook. In 1953, he proudly became a member of the United States Navy, serving on the USS Menard. He later joined the Wichita Fire Department, retiring in 1984. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings. He is survived by his wife Carla; four children, Rhonda Warren, Leslie (David) Jacks, Janice (Joe) Roths, Donal Cook II; step-children Mark Snyder, Brad Snyder, Shellie Reynolds and Lorri Perkins; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Come and go visitation at Resthaven Mortuary July 24, 2020, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to the Coronavirus, a private family service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to the Kansas Firefighters Museum.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
July 24, 2020
The final bell has sounded and Donal is responding to the call. Godspeed Donal.

Fair winds and following seas sailor.
"Boatswain... Standby to pipe the side... Shipmate's going Ashore..."

Thank you for your service to this nation.
Harry Simpson
July 24, 2020
Carla, I am so sorry about Don's passing. Love and prayers for you and your family.
Wynetta
Friend
July 24, 2020
Carla I’m so sorry to read of Don’s passing. God Bless you and the family.
Hugs
Vicki
Vicki Marsh
Friend
