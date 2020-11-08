Donald "Don" AumillerJuly 10, 1933 - November 4, 2020Hutchinson, Kansas - Aumiller, Donald G.87, passed away at the Hutchinson Regional Hospital on Nov. 4, 2020. He was born in Sharon Springs, KS to Grant and Helen (Meis) Aumiller. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor (Dolly) Brenton-Aumiller; daughter, Linda Sebastian;brother,Johnny Aumiller ; mother-in-law, Genevieve Murphy. Survived by children, Sheryl Cheely and Mike Aumiller, both of Great Bend, KS; 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held at a later date.