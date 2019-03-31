Burns, Donald B. 63, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; Jack and Katie Burns. Donald is survived by his sister; Dee Hess. Niece; Melanie Hess and Nephew; Matthew Hess. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Maple Grove Cemetery (9th & Hillside). In lieu of flowers a donation to Home Health and Hospice 7607 E. Harry Wichita, KS 67207 or to Stratford Home c/o Brandi Bunyan 1425 N. Stratford Lane Wichita, KS 67206 would be appreciated.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019