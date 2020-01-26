Donald C. "Don" Gisick

Gisick, Donald "Don" C. Age 91, passed away January 24, 2020, born to Jacob and Anna Gisick. Don was a retired City Clerk for the City of Wichita serving 25 years, and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend that will be dearly missed. He was preceded by both parents; 1st wife, Maxine L. Gisick; 2nd wife, Virgie Rodgers; and 3rd wife, Mary Arnold. Don is survived by son, Phillip (Stacy) Gisick; daughter, Jan (Douglas) Van Fleet; grandchildren, Steven Gisick, Sean Gisick, Chris Damon, Austin Mankoski, Jason Mankoski, Amanda Damon, and Nicole Mankoski; and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Glenn Park Christian Church or Manhattan Christian College. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary, with Funeral service 10:30am, Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Glenn Park Christian Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020
