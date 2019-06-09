Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald C. Reed. View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Send Flowers Notice

Reed, Donald C. born August 31, 1933 and passed peacefully June 7, 2019 at 85 years. Don Reed was a tool and die maker for 20 years at Boeing, then a middle school metal shop teacher for 20 years at Augusta Middle School. Don's third career found him buying and selling antiques at his store Good Old Days in Mulvane then later just south of Newton. Don was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Mildred of Wichita, a younger brother Darrell of Wichita, and a younger sister Betty Yoder of Clements, Kansas. Don is survived by his twin brother Ronald of Rolla, Kansas and sister Barbara Degarmo of Wichita. Don is also survived by his wife of 64 years Merita, son Jeff and wife Carol of Mulvane, Kansas, daughters Cyndi Beckman of Derby, Kansas, Sheri and husband Maroun Abou Faissal of Wichita and Terri Reed of Wichita. Don was blessed with eight grandchildren: Jeremiah Reed, Amber Jansen, Christopher Reed, Megan MacKay, Zachary Reed, Michelle Payne, Emily Beckman and Enzo Abou Faissal. Further blessings include 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. There are also numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Visitation: Monday, June 10, 2019 from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Service: 11 am, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church 8330 E Douglas. If Don Reed touched your life please join us in our celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Hillside Christian Church.



