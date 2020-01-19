Holmes, Donald D. Donald D. Holmes, DVM, MS, DACLAM, 89, passed away January 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, January 24, at First United Methodist Church, Stillwater, OK. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Cornelia; wife, Mary; brother, Dale Holmes and his best friend, Wade Lyon. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Noelle Holmes of Wichita, KS; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Christopher Layden of Chester, NJ; grandchildren, Dylan and Cameron Holmes and Hannah, Joshua and Zachary Layden and cousin, Peggy MacIntire, who he always considered as a sister. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020