Donald D. Holmes

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald D. Holmes.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Stillwater, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Holmes, Donald D. Donald D. Holmes, DVM, MS, DACLAM, 89, passed away January 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, January 24, at First United Methodist Church, Stillwater, OK. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Cornelia; wife, Mary; brother, Dale Holmes and his best friend, Wade Lyon. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Noelle Holmes of Wichita, KS; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Christopher Layden of Chester, NJ; grandchildren, Dylan and Cameron Holmes and Hannah, Joshua and Zachary Layden and cousin, Peggy MacIntire, who he always considered as a sister. View expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon