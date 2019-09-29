Milby, Donald Dean 95, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Family will hold memorial services at a later date in Nebraska. Donald was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhea Ann Milby. Survivors include his wife, Glenda Milby; children, Kathy Beberniss (Russell), Randy Milby (Veronica), Ritch Milby (Patty), Terry Milby (Marcy), and Todd Milby (Dana); grandchildren, Alex, Carter, Caleb, Stephanie, Katie, Rebecca, Sarah, Clare, Bryce, and Liam; nine great-grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019