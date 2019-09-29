Donald Dean Milby

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Dean Milby.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Milby, Donald Dean 95, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Family will hold memorial services at a later date in Nebraska. Donald was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhea Ann Milby. Survivors include his wife, Glenda Milby; children, Kathy Beberniss (Russell), Randy Milby (Veronica), Ritch Milby (Patty), Terry Milby (Marcy), and Todd Milby (Dana); grandchildren, Alex, Carter, Caleb, Stephanie, Katie, Rebecca, Sarah, Clare, Bryce, and Liam; nine great-grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon