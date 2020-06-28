ROSE HILL-Kiser, Donald Dee 83, died Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020. He was born January 24th, 1937 in Madison, Kansas. On June 23, 1983 He married Daylene Miller and they spent 37 years together. Donald was a self employed truck driver and later drove for Glickman Iron & Metal. He enjoyed Nascar, rebuilding classic cars and going to car shows. He was an animal lover and loved spending time with his dogs. He was preceded in death by his Mother, LaVon Graddie; twin brother, Ronald Kiser and Lary Joe Kiser; and 2 granddaughters. Donald is survived by his Wife, Daylene Kiser; 1 son, Michael Kiser; 4 stepsons, Dean Miller (Nicole), Mike Miller (Shelly), Steve Miller (Leslie) and Larry Miller (Shelly); 23 Grandchildren; 29 Great-Grandchildren; 1 Great, Great-Grandchild; 2 brothers, Daniel Kiser and Leonard Kiser; and 1 sister, Patsy Davidson (Mike). Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 29th, 2020 at Dunlap Cemetery Rose Hill, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rivercross Hospice, 800 N. Main Ste. 200, Winfield, Kansas 67156.