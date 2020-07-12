1/1
Donald Doll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doll, Donald 89, Aircraft Technician for the Air National Guard of Kansas, passed away on July 9, 2020. Born on May 31, 1931 in Wichita, Kansas to Ben and Vernice (Napier) Doll. Donald is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marilyn. Survived by his sons: Rick Doll, Donald (Joyce) Doll, both of Wichita; daughters: Diana Barnes of Wichita, Donna Doll of Topeka; sister: Shirley (Donald) Davis of Wichita; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Hillside Funeral Home West. Grave Side service: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Military Honors and Masonic Services by North Star AF/AM Lodge #168. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to the North Star A/F and A/M Lodge.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home West
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS 67203
3169432929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved