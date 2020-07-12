Donald Doll

Doll, Donald 89, Aircraft Technician for the Air National Guard of Kansas, passed away on July 9, 2020. Born on May 31, 1931 in Wichita, Kansas to Ben and Vernice (Napier) Doll. Donald is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marilyn. Survived by his sons: Rick Doll, Donald (Joyce) Doll, both of Wichita; daughters: Diana Barnes of Wichita, Donna Doll of Topeka; sister: Shirley (Donald) Davis of Wichita; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at Hillside Funeral Home West. Grave Side service: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Military Honors and Masonic Services by North Star AF/AM Lodge #168. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to the North Star A/F and A/M Lodge.