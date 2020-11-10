1/1
Donald E. Burford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Burford
November 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Donald E. Burford, 67, farmer, real estate broker and auctioneer, formerly of Conway Springs, died Thursday, November 5, 2020. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday November 12, 2020 at Central Community Church. Preceded by parents: Harold and Martha (Swinehart) Burford, infant brother, Harold Duane Burford. Survivors: wife of 40 years, Susan (Speirs) Burford; daughter, Lindsay Burford of Lincoln, NE; son, Trevor Burford and Faye Blick of Maize; brother, Dr. Philip Burford of Cheney; sister, Rita Burford of Conway Springs; grandchildren: Noah Burford, Brennan Pence; Aysha Williams, Mia Christmon and Lona Burford. Memorials have been established to Central Community Church or the United Methodist Church, Conway Springs. Masks and social distancing are required. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Central Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ebersole Mortuary Llc
219 Spring Ave
Conway Springs, KS 67031
(620) 456-2226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
To the family, so sorry for your loss. I remember Donny from Conway Springs days.
Colleen (Orth) Evans
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved