Donald E. Burford
November 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Donald E. Burford, 67, farmer, real estate broker and auctioneer, formerly of Conway Springs, died Thursday, November 5, 2020. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday November 12, 2020 at Central Community Church. Preceded by parents: Harold and Martha (Swinehart) Burford, infant brother, Harold Duane Burford. Survivors: wife of 40 years, Susan (Speirs) Burford; daughter, Lindsay Burford of Lincoln, NE; son, Trevor Burford and Faye Blick of Maize; brother, Dr. Philip Burford of Cheney; sister, Rita Burford of Conway Springs; grandchildren: Noah Burford, Brennan Pence; Aysha Williams, Mia Christmon and Lona Burford. Memorials have been established to Central Community Church or the United Methodist Church, Conway Springs. Masks and social distancing are required. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2020.