CASSVILLE, MO-Harmon, Donald E. age 88, of Cassville, Missouri, was born Feb. 23, 1930 to Kenneth and Dorothy (Seaton) Harmon, who preceded him in death, and went home to be with his loving wife on February 12, 2019. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Missouri. Please visit our website at www.whitefuneralhome.org for online condolences and obituaries.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019