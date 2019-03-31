Reeves, Donald E. beloved brother, uncle and Starkey resident, 72, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Theda Reeves; sister, Marcia A. Reeves. Survived by his sisters, Kathleen (Timothy) Gianaris of Wichita, Mary Jo (Robert) Mayberry of Clearwater, FL, Deborah (Bruce) Nelson of Spring, TX; brothers, Richard E. (Jean) Reeves of Wichita, Kenneth G. (Donna) Reeves of Olathe, KS; numerous nieces, nephews, and Starkey family caretakers. A memorial has been established in Don's name with Starkey, Inc., 4500 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209 (https://starkey.org). Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019