Donald E. Reeves

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Reeves.

Reeves, Donald E. beloved brother, uncle and Starkey resident, 72, died Thursday, March 28, 2019. Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Theda Reeves; sister, Marcia A. Reeves. Survived by his sisters, Kathleen (Timothy) Gianaris of Wichita, Mary Jo (Robert) Mayberry of Clearwater, FL, Deborah (Bruce) Nelson of Spring, TX; brothers, Richard E. (Jean) Reeves of Wichita, Kenneth G. (Donna) Reeves of Olathe, KS; numerous nieces, nephews, and Starkey family caretakers. A memorial has been established in Don's name with Starkey, Inc., 4500 W. Maple, Wichita, KS 67209 (https://starkey.org). Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.