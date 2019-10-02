Rowton, Donald E. Sr. 86, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born July 23, 1933 to Edward and Anna (Lee) Rowton in Newton County, MO. Donald was a hard worker. He worked as a welder for many years and owned D&D Welding. He enjoyed working on classic cars and building trailers. Donald will be remembered as a jack of all trades and a great mentor. He was a Deacon at South Broadway Baptist Church in Haysville for many years and a Mason. Donald loved his family and his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Regina; son, Donald Rowton, Jr.; daughter, Ava Jo Rowton-Hall; and siblings, Raymond, Robert, Edna "Marie", Edward "Milo", Everett "Earl", Elva, Erma "Jean", and Elmer Jackie. Donald is survived by his wife of nearly 14 years, Marjorie; son-in-law, Randy Hall; grandchildren, Shauna Canfield, Rachelle (James) Baker, Sharri (Kevin) King, and Leroy Rhodes #1APP; brother, Ronald "Dale" (Nancy) Rowton; step-children, Treva Milligan, Deva (Jim) Slater, Stephan (Marietta) Milligan, and Stacy (Bobbie) Milligan; 6 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Graveside Memorial Service: 2 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S., Wichita, KS 67215. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019