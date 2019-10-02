Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Rowton Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Rowton, Donald E. Sr. 86, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born July 23, 1933 to Edward and Anna (Lee) Rowton in Newton County, MO. Donald was a hard worker. He worked as a welder for many years and owned D&D Welding. He enjoyed working on classic cars and building trailers. Donald will be remembered as a jack of all trades and a great mentor. He was a Deacon at South Broadway Baptist Church in Haysville for many years and a Mason. Donald loved his family and his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Regina; son, Donald Rowton, Jr.; daughter, Ava Jo Rowton-Hall; and siblings, Raymond, Robert, Edna "Marie", Edward "Milo", Everett "Earl", Elva, Erma "Jean", and Elmer Jackie. Donald is survived by his wife of nearly 14 years, Marjorie; son-in-law, Randy Hall; grandchildren, Shauna Canfield, Rachelle (James) Baker, Sharri (Kevin) King, and Leroy Rhodes #1APP; brother, Ronald "Dale" (Nancy) Rowton; step-children, Treva Milligan, Deva (Jim) Slater, Stephan (Marietta) Milligan, and Stacy (Bobbie) Milligan; 6 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Graveside Memorial Service: 2 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S., Wichita, KS 67215. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219.

Rowton, Donald E. Sr. 86, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born July 23, 1933 to Edward and Anna (Lee) Rowton in Newton County, MO. Donald was a hard worker. He worked as a welder for many years and owned D&D Welding. He enjoyed working on classic cars and building trailers. Donald will be remembered as a jack of all trades and a great mentor. He was a Deacon at South Broadway Baptist Church in Haysville for many years and a Mason. Donald loved his family and his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Regina; son, Donald Rowton, Jr.; daughter, Ava Jo Rowton-Hall; and siblings, Raymond, Robert, Edna "Marie", Edward "Milo", Everett "Earl", Elva, Erma "Jean", and Elmer Jackie. Donald is survived by his wife of nearly 14 years, Marjorie; son-in-law, Randy Hall; grandchildren, Shauna Canfield, Rachelle (James) Baker, Sharri (Kevin) King, and Leroy Rhodes #1APP; brother, Ronald "Dale" (Nancy) Rowton; step-children, Treva Milligan, Deva (Jim) Slater, Stephan (Marietta) Milligan, and Stacy (Bobbie) Milligan; 6 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 4 step-great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Graveside Memorial Service: 2 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S., Wichita, KS 67215. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219. www.Reflection-Pointe.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close