Schmidt, Donald E. 86 passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born to Paul and Catherine Schmidt January 17, 1933 in Catherine, Kansas. He was the youngest of thirteen children. Don excelled in all sports in high school. He lettered in 4 sports, and in 1950 Don was selected to the N.H.S All American Football Team. From 1951 -1953 Don attended St. Benedicts College on a football scholarship and was voted "Most Valuable Player" 1952. In 1953 -1955 Don was drafted into the U.S. Army, and September 7, 1955 he married the love of his life, Roselyn Roth from Victoria, Kansas. The two of them moved to Atchison Kansas for Don to return to college to finish his degree and play football for St. Benedicts College. On Thanksgiving 1956 St. Benedicts went to their first ever Bowl, the "Water Mineral Bowl" and beat Northeast Oklahoma 14-13. Don was voted "Most Valuable Lineman" by The Kansas City Star. After Don completed his business degree and teaching certificate in 1957, he advanced his love for teaching and coaching. He taught and coached at Holy Trinity High School in northeast Nebraska, then attended Fort Hays State College and completed his Master's Degree in Educational Administration in 1962 and was a Graduate Assistant and Assistant Coach. In 1963 Don and Rose moved to Wichita and Don became a teacher and coach for both Wichita Southeast, and Wichita South. In 1971, Don left teaching to own and operate his first Nursing Home in Wichita, Kansas. Don was the Administrator and Rose was the R.N. Nursing Director. This would prove to be a great move on their part, as they embarked on their dedicated 45-year pursuit of providing quality senior care for the frail elderly. Don was a pioneer in the Kansas nursing home industry and was considered one of the first to develop a full campus approach to aging in place. He was past President of the Kansas College of Health Care Administrators, and a Board member for numerous years of the Kansas Health Care Association. Don was appointed by Governor Bennett to the Advisory Commission on Health Board of Adult Care Administrators. Don's company, Schmidt Enterprises owned and operated seven senior care facilities across the Midwest. He and his sons also developed numerous childcare centers throughout the state of Kansas. On October 2003 Don Schmidt was Inducted into St. Benedicts Raven Athletic Hall of Fame. Don will be remembered as a self- made man whose goal in life was to provide a meaningful and passionate life for his wife and children. He came from humble beginnings and had a work ethic second to none instilling in all those he encountered to live their dreams and that anything is possible with a positive mindset. Don will forever be in the hearts of his beloved wife of 64 years, Roselyn Roth Schmidt, his 6 children, sons Kent, Keith, and Kurt, 3 daughters, Kathy, Karla and Karen, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family directs memorials to the Donald E. and Roselyn Schmidt Endowed Scholarship, Benedictine College, Office of Advancement, 1020 North Second Street, Atchison, KS 66002. Visitation followed by a Rosary will be at Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E. 13th St. Wichita, Kansas Sunday December 8, at 5:30-8pm. Funeral Service will be held at The Church of the Magdalen 12626 East 21st St. North, Wichita, Kansas at 10:00 am. on Monday, December 9.



