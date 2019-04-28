Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Williams. View Sign Service Information Senter-Smith Mortuary 501 SE Louis Blvd. Mulvane , KS 67110 (316)-777-1632 Send Flowers Notice

MULVANE-Williams, Donald E. 72, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born June 21, 1946 to Keith and Clara (Buhl) Williams in Lamar, CO. Donald was a former president of the Mulvane Optimist Club, treasurer of Old Settlers, and a member of the Mulvane Masonic Lodge. He worked for Stannard Construction as an accountant and office manager. Later, Donald worked at Branine Chevrolet as a salesman. He then started and operated his own business, Eviction-One. He was preceded in death by his parents. Donald is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathy Williams; children, Susan (Scott) Panter, Jennifer (Billy) Tope, and William (Jennifer) Day; grandchildren, Austin Panter, Chelsey Panter, Courtney Panter, Caley Panter, and Killian Tope; and brother, Howard Williams. Visitation: Friday, May 3, 2019, from 1 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Funeral: 2 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67110. Interment to follow at Littleton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or Mulvane Senior Center, 632 E. Mulvane St., Mulvane, KS 67110.



MULVANE-Williams, Donald E. 72, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born June 21, 1946 to Keith and Clara (Buhl) Williams in Lamar, CO. Donald was a former president of the Mulvane Optimist Club, treasurer of Old Settlers, and a member of the Mulvane Masonic Lodge. He worked for Stannard Construction as an accountant and office manager. Later, Donald worked at Branine Chevrolet as a salesman. He then started and operated his own business, Eviction-One. He was preceded in death by his parents. Donald is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathy Williams; children, Susan (Scott) Panter, Jennifer (Billy) Tope, and William (Jennifer) Day; grandchildren, Austin Panter, Chelsey Panter, Courtney Panter, Caley Panter, and Killian Tope; and brother, Howard Williams. Visitation: Friday, May 3, 2019, from 1 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Funeral: 2 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67110. Interment to follow at Littleton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or Mulvane Senior Center, 632 E. Mulvane St., Mulvane, KS 67110. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close