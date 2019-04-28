Donald E. Williams

MULVANE-Williams, Donald E. 72, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born June 21, 1946 to Keith and Clara (Buhl) Williams in Lamar, CO. Donald was a former president of the Mulvane Optimist Club, treasurer of Old Settlers, and a member of the Mulvane Masonic Lodge. He worked for Stannard Construction as an accountant and office manager. Later, Donald worked at Branine Chevrolet as a salesman. He then started and operated his own business, Eviction-One. He was preceded in death by his parents. Donald is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathy Williams; children, Susan (Scott) Panter, Jennifer (Billy) Tope, and William (Jennifer) Day; grandchildren, Austin Panter, Chelsey Panter, Courtney Panter, Caley Panter, and Killian Tope; and brother, Howard Williams. Visitation: Friday, May 3, 2019, from 1 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Funeral: 2 pm, Saturday, May 4, 2019, both at Smith Mortuary - Mulvane, 501 SE Louis Blvd., Mulvane, KS 67110. Interment to follow at Littleton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or Mulvane Senior Center, 632 E. Mulvane St., Mulvane, KS 67110. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019
