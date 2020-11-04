Donald Eugene Bender
November 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 85, brick and stone mason, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. Visitation, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., both Saturday, November 7, at St. Jude Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, Bernhardt and Rose Bender; sister, Faye (Chuck) Petty. Survivors: wife, Jeannette; sons, Jonathan and Dale Bender; daughters, Delores "Dee" (Matthew) Brandt and Lois (Boyce ) Soward; sisters, Kathy (John) Roth and Rena (Charles) Chesnut; granddaughters, Tabatha (Dylan Buessing) Bender, Melissa (Cody) Arnett, Jessica, Alexa and Gabriella Soward; grandsons, Tanner (Tara) Brandt, Tyler (Madison) Brandt, Kyle Soward, Jacob and Benjamin Bender; great-granddaughter, Autumn Arnett. A memorial has been established with St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204. www.dlwichita.com