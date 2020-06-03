Donald Eugene Hogg
Hogg, Donald Eugene 87, Retired Television Broadcast Engineer, died Sunday, May 31, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm Thursday, June 4, 2020; Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am, Friday, June 5, 2020, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Leona Hogg; brother, Wilbur Hogg, Jr. Survived by his wife, Loretta Mae Hogg; daughter, Cheryl (Michael) Kuss of Rose Hill, KS; sons, Clinton (Kathy) Hogg of Wichita, KS, Chad (Karen) Hogg of Winter Garden, FL; brother, Rodney (Evelyn) Hogg of Scott City, KS; sister, Linda (Roger) Carson of Ottawa, KS; sister-in-law, Mary Hogg of Salina, KS; cousin, Janice (Dennis) Mathews of Salina, KS and others; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: First United Methodist Church TV Ministry, 330 N. Broadway St, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
JUN
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
