DERBY-Black, Donald F. 85, entered his Lord's Kingdom, Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born October 10, 1933 to William and Ruby (Swander) Black in Wichita, KS. Donald served in the Marines during the Korean War. He married Marie Langdon in 1957. Donald worked as a manager for TG&Y and then worked for USD 260 as a custodian. He was an active member of the Derby Church of Christ. Donald enjoyed many hobbies and loved spending his time with family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Barbara Black. Donald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marie Black; children, Donette (Cecil) Purvis, Adon (Holly) Black, Mariette (Stuart) Nicholas, Mia (Tim) Richardson, and Mardonna (John) Brasfield; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild on the way. Visitation: Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral Service: 2 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Church of Christ, 225 N. Derby Ave., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Derby Church of Christ or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.



1415 N. Rock Rd.

Derby , KS 67037

