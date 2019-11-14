Miller, Donald G. 82, born in Pratt Kansas on August 9, 1937 to Claire and Thelma Miller passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019. Donald was married to Floy Miller for 60 years and they created a lovely family together. During this time he worked for Cessna as a machinist retiring after 20 years. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, and 1 sister. He is survived by his loving wife, Floy; daughters, Tammy (Roger) Downing, and Karen (David) DeJohn; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. No services will be held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019