I volunteered with Don and Debbie at NewSpring for just over two years. Serving the Lord was my purpose for volunteering, but spending time with the Burtons made it so wonderful! I don’t think there was a single crying child that Don couldn’t comfort and turn their cries to laughter. His caring heart and incredible sense of humor made everyone he met love him instantly. He is truly incredible and I feel so very blessed to have got to know him and his lovely wife. Heaven truly is a happier and funnier place with him there.

Cayla

Friend