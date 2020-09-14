Donald Gene Burton
September 8, 2020
Valley Center, KS - Donald Gene Burton, 57, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Valley Center.
He was born October 8, 1962 at Wichita to Donald G, and Deloris W. (Warren) Burton.
He was Engineering Manager for J.R. Custom Metal Products, Wichita.
On September 4, 1993 he married Debbi R. Woods at Greely, CO, she survives.
Other survivors include: wife, Debbi; sons, Michael Burton, Levi (Nikki) Burton, daughter, Tina Estrada; mother, Deloris Burton; sister, Kim (Russ) Black; and three grandchildren.
Viewing: 2:00-8:00 p.m. and visitation from 6:30-8:00 Monday, September 14, 2020 at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Halstead Cemetery.
Memorials to Pass It on Outdoor Mentors in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 14, 2020.