Donald Gene Burton
1962 - 2020
September 8, 2020
Valley Center, KS - Donald Gene Burton, 57, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Valley Center.
He was born October 8, 1962 at Wichita to Donald G, and Deloris W. (Warren) Burton.
He was Engineering Manager for J.R. Custom Metal Products, Wichita.
On September 4, 1993 he married Debbi R. Woods at Greely, CO, she survives.
Other survivors include: wife, Debbi; sons, Michael Burton, Levi (Nikki) Burton, daughter, Tina Estrada; mother, Deloris Burton; sister, Kim (Russ) Black; and three grandchildren.
Viewing: 2:00-8:00 p.m. and visitation from 6:30-8:00 Monday, September 14, 2020 at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Halstead Cemetery.
Memorials to Pass It on Outdoor Mentors in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Kaufman Funeral Home Inc
SEP
14
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Kaufman Funeral Home Inc
SEP
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Halstead Cemetery.
Guest Book

September 13, 2020
Debbi and family,
I am in such shock to see/hear of the loss of Don. It's been years since I've seen you guys, but have so many great memories of when we played co-ed softball, and many events when Deb & I worked at Farm Credit. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lora Allen
Friend
September 13, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
September 13, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
September 13, 2020
I volunteered with Don and Debbie at NewSpring for just over two years. Serving the Lord was my purpose for volunteering, but spending time with the Burtons made it so wonderful! I don’t think there was a single crying child that Don couldn’t comfort and turn their cries to laughter. His caring heart and incredible sense of humor made everyone he met love him instantly. He is truly incredible and I feel so very blessed to have got to know him and his lovely wife. Heaven truly is a happier and funnier place with him there.
Cayla
Friend
September 13, 2020
Don and Debbi have both had such an influence in the lives of hundreds of 2-year-olds at NewSpring Church—including our grandchildren. We are grateful for all the weekends invested in helping our kids see a true example of Jesus’ love! Praying for you Debbi.
Debbie
Friend
September 13, 2020
Donnie was bigger than life, his giving spirit lives on in our memories and hearts as we tackle each day until we meet again.
Barbara kay Warren
Family
