Walton, Donald H. passed on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was 80 years old. Don was the oldest of seven children, born to Harold B. and Mildred L. Walton, on the family farm northwest of Yates Center, Kansas. He always said he was born at night but not in the dark, they had a Coleman lantern and coal lamps. As a boy growing up, he always dreamed of and practiced being on the radio and singing country music. He got his first guitar in the early 50's and with the help of a book and records he learned to play and sing. His dream came true in 1965 when he was hired as a salesman for KFDI-AM Radio in Wichita. Just a couple of months after he started at KFDI he started working "on the air" doing the Sunday morning shift. During that early time, he picked up the nickname of "Little Donnie Do-Dad". At first, he disliked the name, but it was to stick with him for his over 20 year career at KFDI. He held many jobs at the radio station. As production manager he received several awards of excellence for radio commercials he wrote and produced. When KFDI began broadcasting 24 hours he was the first to do all the all-night show. He also was program director and the last ten years of his full-time career was the music director. He was nominated for "CMA DJ of the Year" five years in a row and was a top five finalist all five years. Don was proud of the fact that he was nominated and was not upset because he never won the top spot. He said, "I never was good at politicking." He was also one of the organizers of The Wichita Linemen Band and spent several years as Frontman for the group. He appreciated many kinds of music, but country was by far his favorite through-out his life. Don was privileged to work with and become friends with many of the biggest names in Country Music during that time. He left KFDI to pursue other interests and founded Mid-Western Research & Supply, a meat processing equipment and supply business now known at Walton's, Inc. With the help of his son Brett they turned it into a nationally recognized supply company. Don retired in 2009 turning the business over to his son. After his retirement from the business, he began performing at some of the area senior centers. In 1960 Don met and married the love of his life, Sandra (Perry). They had three children. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jimmy. Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra, their sons Perry (Brenda) and Brett (Sandy) and daughter Stephanie (Terry) Jennings. Don is also survived by three brothers and two sisters as well as 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 on Friday, July 3rd at Country Acres Baptist Church located at 8810 W 10th St N, Wichita, KS 67212. A memorial has been established with Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 East Harry, Suite 306, Wichita, Kansas 67207. www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.