Snyder, Dr. Rev. Donald James retired United Methodist Minister, passed away July 28, 2020, surrounded by family. No Services. Don was born in Salina, KS and grew up in Kingman, KS. He married Dixie Darlene Dodson March 16, 1952 in Pratt, KS. Don was called into the ministry later in life and served numerous congregations in the Kansas West Conference of the United Methodist Church, faithfully serving people in his ministry as pastor, grief counselor and through pastoral care. Along with serving in the ministry, Don was dedicated to helping young men through Boys Scouts of America, serving as a Troop Scoutmaster, National Chaplin, and Dean of the Canadian Wilderness Canoe Camp. Don capped off his scouting career by earning the Silver Beaver for distinguished service to youth. Don and Darlene were united for 68 years. They had two sons, Robert Eugene (Robin), and Alan Lee (Beth); seven grandchildren: Stacie, Dylan, Zach, Jeremiah, Colin, Nevaeh, and Leah; and three great-grandchildren, Brendan, Isabelle, and Liam. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Wichita Television Ministries, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary. Share condolences at CozineMemorial.com