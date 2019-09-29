ANDOVER-Collins, Dr. Donald Joe 83, Retired Aeronautical Engineer, died Sunday, September 22, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 11 am, Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. He served in the U. S. Air Force before earning his Bachelor's degree from Auburn University then his Master's and Doctorate from the University of Kansas. He had a lifelong love of airplanes, enjoyed backpacking, canoeing and elements of the wild west. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Eunice Collins. Survived by his wife, Janice Collins; children, Mary Ann (John) Turner of Little Rock, AR, Thomas (Tracy) Collins of Madisonville, LA, Donna Collins of Deltona, FL; step-daughter, Georgianna (Ramona) Smith of Burnsville, MN; sister, Elizabeth Kent of Tuscaloosa, AL; and 4 grandchildren. Memorials have been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219; and Wichita Symphony Orchestra, 225 W Douglas Ave #207, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019