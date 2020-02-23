Jones, Donald 85, Retired Senior Chief of the United States Navy, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He also served 20 years with the Kansas Department of Corrections. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020; Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Clifford L. and Margaret Jones. Survived by his wife, Mineko Jones of Wichita; sons, David (Leslie) Jones of Surry, VA, Dean (Angie) Jones of Park City, KS; brother, Clifford Jones of Waupun, WI; sister, Karen Rose Goetz of Springfield, SD; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Shawn) Terry, Katie Jones, Lily (John) Lafond, Olivia Jones, Caroline Jones, Tyler Jones, Zach Jones; great-grandchildren, Mikey and Tony Terry. A memorial has been established with: Medicalodge of Goddard, 501 Easy St., Goddard, KS 67052. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020