Donald Jones

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Jones.
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS
67206-1924
(316)-682-4553
Notice
Send Flowers

Jones, Donald 85, Retired Senior Chief of the United States Navy, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He also served 20 years with the Kansas Department of Corrections. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 25, 2020; Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Clifford L. and Margaret Jones. Survived by his wife, Mineko Jones of Wichita; sons, David (Leslie) Jones of Surry, VA, Dean (Angie) Jones of Park City, KS; brother, Clifford Jones of Waupun, WI; sister, Karen Rose Goetz of Springfield, SD; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Shawn) Terry, Katie Jones, Lily (John) Lafond, Olivia Jones, Caroline Jones, Tyler Jones, Zach Jones; great-grandchildren, Mikey and Tony Terry. A memorial has been established with: Medicalodge of Goddard, 501 Easy St., Goddard, KS 67052. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.