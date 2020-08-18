1/
Donald L. McDonnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUGUSTA-McDonnell, Donald L. 73, Don passed away August 13, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born December 4th of 1946 in Ft. Wayne Indiana. Parents (deceased) were Noah (Red) and Helen (Stone) McDonnell of Herington Kansas. He was preceded in death by his Parents and his loving wife Diana Sue McDonnell. Survivors include his sister, Patricia (Patty) McDonnell Gutowsky and her husband Ed of Hope Ks. Nieces, Lori (Jim) Haley, Theresa (Dan) Drube and Kristi (Andrew) Gantenbein and many great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by five step daughters, Dadean (Randy) Smith of Augusta, Lisa (Kelly) Murray of Castle Rock Colorado, Tricia (Danny) Stufflebean of Nickerson, Ks, Carrie Hurlburt of Hutchinson and Shaunna Hurlburt of Wichita and two step sons, Kevin Hurlburt of Wichita and Derek (Erin) Hurlburt of Wichita. Don also left several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Don graduated from Herington High School in 1965 and served four years with the US Air Force at both Travis AFB, Calif. and DaNang Air Base, Viet Nam. He was employed by Beech Aircraft Corporation in both Salina and Wichita Kansas. He worked at both Shipping of aircraft spare parts as a Crew Chief and as an International Customer Service Representative. He retired in February of 2010. He was with Beech Aircraft for thirty-four years. Dons hobbies were in the raising and exhibiting of exotic and racing pigeons, a hobby he excelled in. Private services will be held. Memorials to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and/or an animal shelter of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved