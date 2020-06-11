Rest Donald, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.
Thank you for your service to this nation.
Ambrose, Donald Lee "Don" 90, passed away June 9, 2020, in Wichita, KS. He was born in Roper, KS, on October 8, 1929, the sixth son of Albert J. and Clara Ida Marie Ambrose. Don spent his youth in Benedict, KS, attended school there and graduated from Benedict High School. During summers, Don worked with the Hillroad Shows Movie Company, showing movies in small towns throughout south central Kansas. He spent two years in the U.S. Army, 18 months of which he was stationed in Germany. After military service, he began his employment with Fourth National Bank, which later became Bank IV. He retired in 1991, after nearly 40 years of service to the bank. He graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Don was married to the love of his life, Delores (Dee) Arb, in Wichita on June 26, 1955. She survives of the home. They have two children, Randy (Katherine) of Wichita, and Rhonda Gillespie (Rob) of Lawrence, KS; five grandchildren, Cory Ambrose (Jen) of Algonquin, IL, Brian Ambrose and Jillian Ambrose of Wichita, Jacob Gillespie and Jenna Gillespie of Lawrence, and two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Tyler Ambrose of Algonquin, IL. Don is also survived by brothers, Vertis, Norman and Cecil; sisters, Arlene Howrey and Nadine Green, and many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Preceding him in death are his parents; brothers, Albert, Eugene, Wilbur, Marvin, and infant sister, Darlene. Don was a loving husband, father, Papa and Grandpa-Great. His family was his first love. He also loved sports and he and Dee attended K-State football games, travelling to the out-of-state games for many years, including multiple bowl games. He was a WSU basketball season ticket holder for 50 years and attended WSU baseball games in the spring. Don loved to fish. He enjoyed setting trotlines and running them morning and evening with the grandchildren on the family's annual vacation at Table Rock Lake. Don was a man of great faith. He and Dee were members of the Double Ring Sunday School class at First United Methodist Church. Don was a 60+ year member of the Benedict Masonic Lodge #403. He was fortunate enough to participate in the Kansas Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2018. Don was a past president of the Administrative Management Society, Wichita Chapter. Don will be remembered for his unwavering devotion to his family, his great sense of humor and his wisdom and understanding. He leaves many wonderful memories and will be missed greatly by all those that knew him and were touched by his love, friendship and generosity. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12 from 4-7 p.m. at Downing & Lahey West. A Celebration of Don's life will take place Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m. at Downing & Lahey West. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at High Prairie Cemetery in Altoona, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the TV ministry at First United Methodist Church, Wichita, and the Kansas Honor Flight. For those that are unable to attend, the Celebration of Life will be live streamed at www.dlwichita.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.