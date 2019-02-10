Johnson, Donald Lee Sr. February 26, 1940 - January 26, 2019. Place of Birth and Death: Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by his wife, Monica; parents Edgar and Rotha (Shepard) Johnson; father Vincent "Jack" and mother Arbuta (Bailey) Stockdale. Survivors: Sons, Donald, Jr (LaShanna), Daniel (Pamela) & David Johnson. Grandchildren, Jordan and Jared. Sister Hazel Russell and nephews Steve (Diana), Allen, Bryan (Rhonda) Russell. Brother-in-law Greg (Nancy) Stelmachowitz. Sister-in-laws Beverly (Don) Giraudo, Mary (Dave) Brown, Rene (Karl) Baskowitz. Nephews Tony, John, Adam, Aaron, Evan, and Noah. Don was adopted. He grew up in Wichita graduating from East High School. His passion was motorsports. He was a mechanic, salesman, truck driver, welder, bus driver, painter, and upholsterer with the places and stories to go with them. He married Monica in 1983 and they settled in St. Louis. Monica comically commemorated their life experiences in the Mondono Diary. Retired from Midcoast Aviation. Services: Private Family www.mem.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 10, 2019