Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lee Johnson Sr.. View Sign

Johnson, Donald Lee Sr. February 26, 1940 - January 26, 2019. Place of Birth and Death: Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by his wife, Monica; parents Edgar and Rotha (Shepard) Johnson; father Vincent "Jack" and mother Arbuta (Bailey) Stockdale. Survivors: Sons, Donald, Jr (LaShanna), Daniel (Pamela) & David Johnson. Grandchildren, Jordan and Jared. Sister Hazel Russell and nephews Steve (Diana), Allen, Bryan (Rhonda) Russell. Brother-in-law Greg (Nancy) Stelmachowitz. Sister-in-laws Beverly (Don) Giraudo, Mary (Dave) Brown, Rene (Karl) Baskowitz. Nephews Tony, John, Adam, Aaron, Evan, and Noah. Don was adopted. He grew up in Wichita graduating from East High School. His passion was motorsports. He was a mechanic, salesman, truck driver, welder, bus driver, painter, and upholsterer with the places and stories to go with them. He married Monica in 1983 and they settled in St. Louis. Monica comically commemorated their life experiences in the Mondono Diary. Retired from Midcoast Aviation. Services: Private Family www.mem.com

Johnson, Donald Lee Sr. February 26, 1940 - January 26, 2019. Place of Birth and Death: Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by his wife, Monica; parents Edgar and Rotha (Shepard) Johnson; father Vincent "Jack" and mother Arbuta (Bailey) Stockdale. Survivors: Sons, Donald, Jr (LaShanna), Daniel (Pamela) & David Johnson. Grandchildren, Jordan and Jared. Sister Hazel Russell and nephews Steve (Diana), Allen, Bryan (Rhonda) Russell. Brother-in-law Greg (Nancy) Stelmachowitz. Sister-in-laws Beverly (Don) Giraudo, Mary (Dave) Brown, Rene (Karl) Baskowitz. Nephews Tony, John, Adam, Aaron, Evan, and Noah. Don was adopted. He grew up in Wichita graduating from East High School. His passion was motorsports. He was a mechanic, salesman, truck driver, welder, bus driver, painter, and upholsterer with the places and stories to go with them. He married Monica in 1983 and they settled in St. Louis. Monica comically commemorated their life experiences in the Mondono Diary. Retired from Midcoast Aviation. Services: Private Family www.mem.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close