Walker, Donald Lee 90, Honeywell/Sperry Gyroscope engineer, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Memorial Service, 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at East Heights United Methodist Church Chapel. Preceded in death by parents, Chester and Alta Walker; wife, Melva Walker; sister, Norma Jean Gallagher. Survivors: daughters, Linda Walker of Maricopa, AZ, Laura (Curtis) Holaway of Naples, FL; special friend, Barbara Nelson. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Serenity Hospice Care, In Memory of Donald Walker, 9415 E. Harry, #306, Wichita, KS 67207. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020