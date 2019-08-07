Donald Lee Wright Jr. (1945 - 2019)
  • "I am sorry to hear of the passing of Donnie Wright. He was..."
    - Paula Whisenhant
  • "Donnie was possibly a 1st friend, age 2-3 while our house..."
    - Bill Ryan
  • "Donnie was my best friend from 9th grade to a little after..."
    - Tom Keeton
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
Wright, Donald Lee, Jr. 74, passed away on July 31, 2019. He was a member of Cross Road Church that loved doing missionary work. Donald is survived by his son, Matthew Wright; daughter, Dawn Alee Pickens; mother, Lorraine "Tillie" Wright; brother, Gary (Theresa) Wright; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and his dogs. Memorial service is 10:00 am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be given to Cross Road Church, 2139 S. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67209.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 7, 2019
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
