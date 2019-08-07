Wright, Donald Lee, Jr. 74, passed away on July 31, 2019. He was a member of Cross Road Church that loved doing missionary work. Donald is survived by his son, Matthew Wright; daughter, Dawn Alee Pickens; mother, Lorraine "Tillie" Wright; brother, Gary (Theresa) Wright; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and his dogs. Memorial service is 10:00 am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be given to Cross Road Church, 2139 S. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67209.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 7, 2019