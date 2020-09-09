Donald LeRoy Broadhurst

April 16, 1947 - September 5, 2020

Sedgwick, Kansas - Donald LeRoy Broadhurst, 73 of Sedgwick, KS passed away on September 5, 2020. He was born in Halstead, KS on April 16, 1947 to the late Richard and Oda Lee (McCurry) Broadhurst. He is survived by his wife Susan Jo (Bowers), sons - J.R. and Becky Broadhurst, Chris and Shani Porter, daughter Lisa and Chris Dunitz, sister Deb and Leonard Hein and grandchildren Hayley Dunitz, Zac Dunitz, Delaney Porter, Carlie Porter, Jenna Broadhurst and Jordyn Broadhurst. Memorial established with Mount Hope Pride or Mt Hope Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, from 5-8 and Saturday, September 12 from 10-4 at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Mount Hope, KS with family present from 2-4. Graveside service will be held at 4 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mt Hope Cemetery.





