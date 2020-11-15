Donald LogsdonJanuary 25, 1945 - November 11, 2020Rose Hill, Kansas - Donald Dee Logsdon 75, died November 11, 2020 at the Kansas Veterans Home in Winfield, KS. He was born on January 15,1945 in Winfield, Kansas the son of J.D. and Dorothy (McElroy) Logsdon. He was raised in Arkansas City and graduated from Arkansas City High School. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. Donald also attended Southwestern College and graduated with a BS. Donald worked for Boeing for 35 years and retired as an IT Manager.On, May 3, 1997 he married Debbie Peterson at the First United Methodist Church in Wichita and she survives.He was an avid hunter, loved to play golf with his work friends, read and travel with Debbie.Other survivors include: Daughter Lucy Logsdon, Son James Morris Logsdon, Step Mother Luella Logsdon, Brother Delbert Logsdon/Lori, Sister, Connie/Mike Smith, Sister-in-law Ruth Logsdon, Mother and Father-in-law Bill and Shirl Clark, Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law Lisa and Mike Ayers, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Those who preceded him in death include:Daughter Shona Leigh, Brother Richard, Mother Dorthy Spencer, Father J.D. Logsdon and Father-in-law Morris Peterson.While attending services masks and social distancing is required. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby, KS. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, November 16, 2020 with the family present to greet friends.In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Veterans Home in Winfield, KS, 1220 WWII Memorial Drive, Winfield, KS 67156-5516I or Good Shepherd Hospice, 1323 N. A St., Wellington, Kansas 67152.