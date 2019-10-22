GARDEN PLAIN-Kerschen, Donald M. 66, a farmer, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at his home. Don was born Aug. 1, 1953 in Wichita, Ks, the son of Alfred and Mardella (Cordell) Kerschen. He was a graduate of Bishop Carroll High School with the Class of 1971. On January 26, 1991 he married Dana Whitaker at St. Mary Catholic Church, Aleppo, Ks. He is survived by his wife, Dana; sons, Matthew and wife Jodie, Chris and wife Claire; brothers, Dan, David and Mark; sister, Jane George. Rosary: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. with the Funeral Mass on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. both at St. Mary Catholic Church, Aleppo, Ks. with Father H. Setter and Father Bernie Gorges Concelebrating the Mass. Memorials are to the Diocese of Wichita Priest Retirement Fund and the Seminarian Fund. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 22, 2019