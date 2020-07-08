Donald Navarre

1/1
Navarre, Donald Joe 69, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at home, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral Service will be at 3:30 pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. He was born May 30, 1951 in Tulsa, OK to Jack Navarre and Martha Joann Jones. They precede him in death as does his sister, Fonda Knorp, and brother, Terry Zundle. He leaves behind his wife, Rhonda Navarre; daughter, Michelle Carter, and her husband, Michael Phillips; stepchildren, Tyler McCune, Courtney McCune, and Preston McCune; grandsons, Tanner Carter, Christopher McCune, Brock McCune, and Braven McCune. A memorial has been established with Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 8, 2020.
