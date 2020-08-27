Hutchison, Donald P. passed away at home surrounded by family on August 24, 2020, in Wichita, KS. Don was born August 21, 1934, in Richmond, MO, to D. Paul Hutchison and Katherine Fullinwider Hutchison. His family moved many times, finally moving to Wichita, KS in 1938. Don grew up in the Riverside neighborhood and graduated from North High School in 1952. He attended and graduated from Kansas State University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. While at KSU, he was active in his fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega. He began working at Boeing Wichita in January 1958, where he first worked to develop new computer programs and later worked in the Microwave, Antenna and Radome Group. In 1967, Don earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering at WSU. Don retired from Boeing January, 1991, with 33 years of service. Don met the love of his life, Sara Howard, at First Presbyterian Church, the church where Don grew up and was confirmed, in Wichita in the early 1960s. They married October 14, 1962, in Mount Hope, KS, and welcomed their only child, their son Douglas, in 1964. Don and Sara were very active at First Presbyterian for as long as health would allow. Don served in many roles in the church, and he and Sara were very active as officers in Mariners at both the local, Presbytery and Synod levels. He also helped Sara when she was teaching Bible studies. Don and Sara loved to travel, and he included trips to the Holy Land as a favorite memory. His favorite travels, however, were the cruises they took to Alaska. A true engineer at heart, Don loved to tinker and repair or improve objects of all sorts, an activity he enjoyed right up to the end of his life. Don was preceded in death by his parents and his brother H.R. "Hutch" (Shirley) Hutchison. Don is survived by his loving bride of 57 years, Sara, and his son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Stephanie, along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and many beloved friends. His life will be celebrated Saturday, August 28, 2020, at 2:00pm at Lakeview Funeral Home and Cemetery in Wichita, KS, with interment to follow, also at Lakeview Cemetary. Family will be available for visitation before the service from 1:00 - 2:00. Masks and social distancing are required. Memorial is established with First Presbyterian Church in Wichita, KS.