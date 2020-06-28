KANSAS CITY-Hansen, Donald Pierce 57, formerly of Wichita, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home in Kansas City, KS. Cremation will take place and memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, contributions may be left in care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Arkansas City. Donald was born in Denver, CO on December 10, 1962 to parents Donald "Swede" and Laura (Cowan) Hansen. He graduated from Falcon High School in 1980, and later earned a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resource Development from Southwestern College in Winfield, KS. After graduating high school, Donald joined the Air Force and served for several years before being honorably discharged. He worked as a metrologist, and worked for Beechcraft for 23 years, and Honeywell for 1 year. Donald was united in marriage to Jansie (Patterson) in Wichita on May 2, 2007. He enjoyed cooking, 70's music, collecting Frankoma Pottery, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Donald is survived by his wife Jansie Hansen of Kansas City, KS; children: Stephenie Hansen and fiancé Adam Geisler, of Wichita, Brandie Davis of Wichita, Christian Davis of Wichita, Taylor Hansen and fiancé Marcie White of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren: Maggie, Gwen, Damon, Rowan, and Jack; parents Donald "Swede" and Laura Hansen of Yoder, CO; siblings: Charlotte Hansen of Battle Mountain, NV, and Sharon Crandall of Ordway, CO.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.