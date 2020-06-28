Donald Pierce Hansen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KANSAS CITY-Hansen, Donald Pierce 57, formerly of Wichita, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home in Kansas City, KS. Cremation will take place and memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, contributions may be left in care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Arkansas City. Donald was born in Denver, CO on December 10, 1962 to parents Donald "Swede" and Laura (Cowan) Hansen. He graduated from Falcon High School in 1980, and later earned a Bachelor's Degree in Human Resource Development from Southwestern College in Winfield, KS. After graduating high school, Donald joined the Air Force and served for several years before being honorably discharged. He worked as a metrologist, and worked for Beechcraft for 23 years, and Honeywell for 1 year. Donald was united in marriage to Jansie (Patterson) in Wichita on May 2, 2007. He enjoyed cooking, 70's music, collecting Frankoma Pottery, and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Donald is survived by his wife Jansie Hansen of Kansas City, KS; children: Stephenie Hansen and fiancé Adam Geisler, of Wichita, Brandie Davis of Wichita, Christian Davis of Wichita, Taylor Hansen and fiancé Marcie White of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren: Maggie, Gwen, Damon, Rowan, and Jack; parents Donald "Swede" and Laura Hansen of Yoder, CO; siblings: Charlotte Hansen of Battle Mountain, NV, and Sharon Crandall of Ordway, CO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shelley Family Funeral Home- Arkansas City
906 W Kansas
Arkansas City, KS 67005
(620) 442-0220
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved