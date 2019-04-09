French, Donald R. 86, retired Beechcraft Avionics Technician, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta French; parents, Charles Wayne and Viola G. French; and sister, Grace Howell. Survivors include his daughters, Carmen Robison (Virgil), Carolyn Dean (Eric), Donna Haywood (Rick), and Brenda Fields (David); brother, Jack French of Florida; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Service, 10 am, Friday, April 12, at Hope Community Church, 1831 E. 21st St. N., Andover, KS, with visitation one hour prior to services. Memorials to: Kansas Honor Flight, PO Box 2371, Hutchinson, KS 67504. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019