DERBY-Bruhn, Donald Ray age 56, aviation engineer with General Electric, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Memorial service 2 pm Thursday, February 27, NewSpring Church, 12200 E 21st St N. Don is preceded in death by his daughter, Shelby Nicole Bruhn and his grandmother, Linda Muller. Survivors include his wife, June; sons, Cooper and Colten Bruhn; parents, Donald and Linda Bruhn; brother, Lonnie Bruhn; sister, Sherri Lynn Tomlinson (Scott); nephews, Tyler Tomlinson and Braeden and Charlie Bruhn; niece, Charcie Tomlinson; great nieces, Bella and Scottee. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020