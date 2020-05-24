CHETOPA-McLaughlin, Donald Ray age 73, passed away at 10:15 am, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his home in Chetopa following an illness. Donald was born July 9, 1946 in Wichita, KS. His parents were Oliver "Shorty" and June (Wood) McLaughlin. He grew up in Wichita, and moved to Chetopa in 2003. He entered the US Marine Corp in 1965 during the height of the Vietnam War. He was a helicopter gunman in Vietnam and received a purple heart for injuries received there. He was discharged in 1969. He worked at Cessna Aircraft in Wichita for 30 years retiring in 2003 as a Quality Manager. He was of the Methodist faith. He was a member of the DAV, VFW, and American Legion. He was also a lifetime member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Papa Smoke Marine Division and HMM 364 Purple Foxes. His pastimes were hunting, fishing, raising cattle, and welding. He was known as a great fabricator. His favorite pastime was caring for his pet dog named Pippy. Donald was married to Diane Kay Rogers on May 29, 1975 in Wichita, KS. She survives. Additional survivors include one son, Ken Doramus (wife, Alesia), Haysville, KS; one daughter, Megan Berry (husband, Richard), Chetopa; his twin brother, Ron McLaughlin, Benton, KS; two sisters, Velma Phillips (husband, Gene), Wichita, and Susan Young (husband, Stan), Webb City, MO; two grandchildren, Payton (wife, Ashley) Doramus and Brandon Doramus; 5 step-grandchildren and 1 step-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Dewey McLaughlin and one sister, Gloria Flannigan. Donald was entrusted to Derfelt Baxter Chapel, Baxter Springs, KS for cremation. Military rites and burial will be at Winfield National Cemetery, Winfield, KS at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Donald's name to Honor Flight of the Ozarks and/or We Are Grateful Sanctuary (W.A.G.S) in care of the funeral home.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.