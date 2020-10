Donald SchupbachJune 4, 1951 - October 21, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Donald Wayne Schupbach, 69, of Wichita, passed away on Wed. Oct. 21, 2020 in Wichita. Visitation will be from 10 to 11am with Celebration of life following at 11am on Fri. Oct. 23, 2020, both at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. Burial will follow at Alva Municipal Cemetery, Alva, OK. Donnie Schupbach was born on June 4, 1951 to Gladys M. Schupbach and Wayne O. Schupbach, formerly of Alva, OK. Donnie was a very kind gentle soul; he had a loving heart and enjoyed laughing and smiling with everyone he met.