ALLEN, TX-Selby, Donald It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Selby announces his passing after an extended illness on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 85 years in Allen, Texas. Don was born on a farm near Tipton, OK and grew up in Jackson County, OK. He worked for Rounds & Porter Lumber Company for 45 years, becoming Executive Vice President. As a dedicated member of the Church of Christ, Don served as a deacon and elder for many years. He was a Boy Scout leader, devoted Wichita State basketball fan and dog lover. His deep booming voice, sharp wit, and gentle, kind heart will be missed by all. Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Ann, and his children, Gretchen (Glen) Newberry, Kent (Heather) Selby and Heather (John) Edwards. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Justin (Kerry) Selby, Courtney (Jesus) Campos, Travis (Christina) Littlejohn, Jonathan (Larissa) Nunez and Samantha Newberry, his six great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Glena Selby and his brother Coy (Debbie) Selby. He was preceded in death by his parents, D.C. "Bud" and Era Mae Selby, and his brother Dearl Selby. At Don's request, his body was donated to UT Southwestern Medical Center for the advancement of science. Donations in memory of Don can be made to Texas Oncology Foundation, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 500, Dallas TX 75251, texasoncologyfoundation.org
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2019