Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Selby. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ALLEN, TX-Selby, Donald It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Selby announces his passing after an extended illness on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 85 years in Allen, Texas. Don was born on a farm near Tipton, OK and grew up in Jackson County, OK. He worked for Rounds & Porter Lumber Company for 45 years, becoming Executive Vice President. As a dedicated member of the Church of Christ, Don served as a deacon and elder for many years. He was a Boy Scout leader, devoted Wichita State basketball fan and dog lover. His deep booming voice, sharp wit, and gentle, kind heart will be missed by all. Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Ann, and his children, Gretchen (Glen) Newberry, Kent (Heather) Selby and Heather (John) Edwards. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Justin (Kerry) Selby, Courtney (Jesus) Campos, Travis (Christina) Littlejohn, Jonathan (Larissa) Nunez and Samantha Newberry, his six great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Glena Selby and his brother Coy (Debbie) Selby. He was preceded in death by his parents, D.C. "Bud" and Era Mae Selby, and his brother Dearl Selby. At Don's request, his body was donated to UT Southwestern Medical Center for the advancement of science. Donations in memory of Don can be made to Texas Oncology Foundation, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 500, Dallas TX 75251,

ALLEN, TX-Selby, Donald It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Selby announces his passing after an extended illness on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 85 years in Allen, Texas. Don was born on a farm near Tipton, OK and grew up in Jackson County, OK. He worked for Rounds & Porter Lumber Company for 45 years, becoming Executive Vice President. As a dedicated member of the Church of Christ, Don served as a deacon and elder for many years. He was a Boy Scout leader, devoted Wichita State basketball fan and dog lover. His deep booming voice, sharp wit, and gentle, kind heart will be missed by all. Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth Ann, and his children, Gretchen (Glen) Newberry, Kent (Heather) Selby and Heather (John) Edwards. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Justin (Kerry) Selby, Courtney (Jesus) Campos, Travis (Christina) Littlejohn, Jonathan (Larissa) Nunez and Samantha Newberry, his six great-grandchildren, his sister-in-law Glena Selby and his brother Coy (Debbie) Selby. He was preceded in death by his parents, D.C. "Bud" and Era Mae Selby, and his brother Dearl Selby. At Don's request, his body was donated to UT Southwestern Medical Center for the advancement of science. Donations in memory of Don can be made to Texas Oncology Foundation, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 500, Dallas TX 75251, texasoncologyfoundation.org Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close