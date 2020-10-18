Donald Spencer Hilleary
October 10, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 68, retired hospitality director, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Private services to be held. Preceded in death by parents, James and Mae Adele Hilleary. Survivors: wife, Kelly; sons, John (Misty) Hilleary, Shawn (Elisha) Hilleary; stepsons, Jeremy Swisher, Bryson Vornauf; 5 grandsons; 1 great-granddaughter; brothers, Richard (Margi), Thomas (Sherry), James (Anna), Michael (Kathy) and Stephen (Takara) Hilleary; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
.