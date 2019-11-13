Weir, Donald Stewart "Don" Age 82, passed away November 8, 2019, born to Lynard and Ruby Weir. Retired United States Air Force. Don enjoyed fishing and hunting, and loved his family. He was always joking, had a joke for everyone. Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 29 years, Joyce Weir; brothers, Lynard, Norman, and Wayne Weir; and sister Bea Myers. He is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Nelda Brazill; children, Donna Marlette, Connie (Louis) Falcon, and Donald (JoAnn) Weir Jr.; sisters, Linda (Wendell) Ingram and Glenda (Bob) Russell; 6 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 with Funeral service 1:00pm, Saturday, November 16, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019