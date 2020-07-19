1/1
Donald V. Berchtold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berchtold, Donald V. was born in Pittsburg, KS, on Oct. 9, 1926 and died on July 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 20, at Kensington Gardens. Don was the devoted husband of Alice Jo (Parks) for 70 years. He served in the US Navy during WWII and was a 1949 chemical engineering graduate from Purdue University. He retired in 1988 as Executive Vice President of Coleman Co., after 38 years of service. During that time, he was President of Crosman Arms in Fairport, NY for almost 10 years. He was the devoted father of Jill (Jim) Rush, Wichita, and Tish (Mark Klus), Philadelphia, PA. He was grandpa to Jacob, Joelle and Jared and great-grandfather to 14. He was a man of many talents, probity, great humility, unique sense of humor, and deep faith in God. A memorial has been established with Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved