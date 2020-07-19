Berchtold, Donald V. was born in Pittsburg, KS, on Oct. 9, 1926 and died on July 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, July 20, at Kensington Gardens. Don was the devoted husband of Alice Jo (Parks) for 70 years. He served in the US Navy during WWII and was a 1949 chemical engineering graduate from Purdue University. He retired in 1988 as Executive Vice President of Coleman Co., after 38 years of service. During that time, he was President of Crosman Arms in Fairport, NY for almost 10 years. He was the devoted father of Jill (Jim) Rush, Wichita, and Tish (Mark Klus), Philadelphia, PA. He was grandpa to Jacob, Joelle and Jared and great-grandfather to 14. He was a man of many talents, probity, great humility, unique sense of humor, and deep faith in God. A memorial has been established with Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
. Services by Broadway Mortuary.