Rider, Donald Vernon "Don" 81, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on April 11, 2020. He was born October 17, 1938. He married Ruth (Walburn) on November 2, 1958, and they had three sons. Don married Bette I. (Post) Hays on June 27, 1980 in Wichita, Kansas where they lived until his death. Don lived life abundantly. He was a geologist, real estate broker, entrepreneur, windsurfing instructor, master fisherman, hunter, camper, and scuba diver who loved everything water related. Preceding Don in death were his parents, Lillian Mae (Richardson) and Donald Calvin Rider, step-father Carl Nicholas, sister Patricia (Rider) Engelland. Don is survived by wife Bette, Wichita; his sons Calvin (Ann) Wichita; Kevin (Liz) Kansas City, KS; Kurt (Julie) Hays, KS; step-sons Dean Hays, Morgan Hill, CA; Terry (Sandy) Hays, Carl Junction, MO; David Hays, Richland, WA; 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 9 step-great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 17, 2020