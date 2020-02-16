Mai, Donald W. 91, peacefully passed away on January 31, 2020 at Jefferson's Gardens in Edmond Oklahoma. He was born December 17, 1928 in Hays Kansas to William and Katherine Mai. He graduated from Ellis High School in 1945 and went to Fort Hays State University. After college he joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War. Don worked for Cessna and Boeing and the Wichita School system until he retired in 1995. He is survived by his children, Gary Mai (Lori) of Wichita, Kansas, Wanda Birdwell (Dale) of Edmond, Oklahoma and Gloria Mai of Monument Colorado; two grandchildren, Christopher Mai of Wichita, Kansas and Tiffany Mai of Honolulu, Hawaii. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dwaine, and a sister, Delores Kosman. Memorial visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E 17th Ellis, KS 67637. Graveside inurnment will be at St. John's Cemetery north of Ellis on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at [email protected]
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020