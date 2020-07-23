McReynolds, Donald W. 84, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Donald was born the son of Lee and Edith McReynolds on December 1, 1935 in Ottawa, KS. He served 8 years in the Marine Corps Reserve. Don graduated from Plainview High School in 1953. He went to work for Boeing for 40 years retiring 3rd level General Manager in 1993. Preceded in death by parents Lee and Edith; brother, David McReynolds; son, Timmy McReynolds; sister-in-law , Margaret (Fred) Cochran; brother-in-law, Dwight Richardson; nephews, Steve and Jim Cochran; grandson, Bryce David Francis. Survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy (Francis) McReynolds; ex-wife Mary Bily; brother, Ronald (Jean) McReynolds; sister-in-law, Suzi (Bobby) Banto; daughters, Missy (Francis) McCrary, Dee Francis; sons, Richard (Janelle) McReynolds, Terry (Sherrie) Francis, Jim (Ellen) Francis, David (Lori) Francis; 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Donald was a man of many skills and interests (home additions and remodeling), he loved cruising, boating, fishing, golf, guns, bowling, and building model airplanes. He was a man of honor and humility, infusing humor and good will in everything he did, his jokes and whistling left us with a smile on our face and a lighter heart. Donald leave behind a legacy of love, generosity, honesty for each other, for family, and a fierce patriotism for our country. Donald will be missed but never forgotten by all who knew him.